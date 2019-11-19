CQ team the best in Queensland

IN A FIRST for Central Queensland, four golfers have helped the region to be crowned the best in the state.

Adam Mollis (Biloela), Shaun Antcliff (Wowan), Daryl Myles (C) (Wowan) and Damien Ling (Rockhampton) represented Central Queensland and claimed victory at the 2019 Inter-Association shield (November 11-12), beating every other district in Queensland for the first time since the tournament's inception in 1984.

Adam Mollis said his whole team couldn't be prouder of what they had achieved for golf across Central Queensland.

"I'm proud to be part of that accomplishment to finally put Central Queensland's name on that shield," Mollis said.

"It was mixture of joy and relief for all the boys who played well, particularly on the final day."

Mollis' team competed in the Queensland Men's Inter-Association Teams Event which is played over 18 holes of Foursomes, Fourball Stroke Play and Single Stroke Play across the two days.

The Central Queensland team narrowly edged out the Gold Coast with an overall total of 386 gross, compared to the Gold Coast's 371.

"It inspires people for next year's event and trying to go back-to-back," Mollis said.

"It also means more being away from the South East corner where a lot of money goes into junior golf for that region.

"It's good knowing that the talent we have here is good enough to compete."

Mollis and Antcliff combined beautifully across the two days, recording a 76 gross in the foursomes followed up on the same day with a five-under 67 in the afternoon's 4 ball stroke.

At the tournament presentation, Mollis and his team received a special mention from the Golf Australia representatives for their outstanding play which included two eagles, six birdies, eight pars and four bogies for Mollis, strongly backed up by his team members.

"I've been playing with those lads for the last three or four years around the region," Mollis said.

"Credit to the other lads and they are all very happy with our accomplishment.

"Very happy to be able to take form down there and lead the way for Central Queensland."

The tournament was held at the beautiful Windaroo Lakes Golf Club which the lads from Central Queensland relished.

"It was a beautiful course, very challenging and nice to play on some green grass," Mollis said.

"Being from Biloela and Darryl and Shaun from Wowan, it was nice to get away from the dusty conditions and enjoy playing golf on green grass."