CQ teams show true spirit of David Richards’ Cup

FOOTBALL: CQ’s junior soccer players displayed the true meaning of late David Richards’ motto “go hard or go home” in his namesake Memorial Cup at Webber Park on the weekend

— Berserker/Southside scoring a close extra-time 3-2 win over Bluebirds United FC.

Soccer: Bluebirds White's Connor Mills..

After a “really tough” 2-2 draw between the unbeaten teams at full time, they went into five minutes of extra time, with Southside just managing to get up in the last minute-and-a-half.

Master of ceremonies Andrew Stuart said it could have gone either way, with very good saves from both goalkeepers.

Soccer: C Bluebirds Blue's Caleb Hornagold.

“Southside didn’t let many goals through. They had eight goals against them for the entire tournament and Bluebirds Blue had 10, excluding the final,” he said.

“Bluebirds Blue ended up scoring over 50 goals for the tournament.”

Soccer: Callide's Makayla Marks and Bluebirds White's Sean Beak.

The Golden Boot went to Bluebirds Blue’s Campbell Miller who scored 21 goals.

Player of the carnival was awarded to Callide United goalkeeper Jemma Torr.

Soccer: Bluebirds White's Josh Kuss.

In third place were Cap Coast FC who beat Frenchville FC in another close game.

Bluebirds United FC White finished 5th, followed by Biloela Valleys FC, and Callide United FC in 6th and 7th place.

Soccer: Frenchville's Sonny Davies.

“I’m very happy with how it went. There was excellent football played and sportsmanship all weekend,” Stuart said.