CQ teen makes Bali finals of supermodel search

Milly Cogill is one of the top five teen entrants in the Australian Supermodel of the Year 2017 compeition, sponsored by Vanessa Eyles Photography Eye Spy studio.

MILLY Cogill was devastated after she injured her back through barrel racing.

No longer able to compete in the sport she loved, Milly has since found a new passion.

Modelling has become her new love in the past 18 months.

The 15-year-old Westwood girl said it was very hard for her to process she would no longer be able to compete in barrel racing.

Milly Cogill going to Bali for modelling. Allan Reinikka ROK281217amillie4

Milly had started barrel racing when she was 12 and quickly grew fond of it.

But Milly's mum, Liz, received an email from a Rockhampton agency, Elite Avenue Modelling Academy which opened new possibilities.

They had spotted Milly and "really liked her look”.

They wanted to know if Milly would have liked to be a part of their agency.

COUNTRY GIRL: Milly Cogill has traded her riding boots for a pair of high heels. Allan Reinikka ROK281217amillie1

It was something Milly had never considered before, but she decided to take a chance.

A shy person, modelling was initially just something Milly hoped would help her confidence.

She's come to love it though and now it's something she wants to make a career out of.

Already she's on a path to success.

Milly Cogill competing in a barrel race at Gavial Creek Bulls and Barrels. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK041114abarrels

She is now one of 20 contestants up for the title of Australian Supermodel of the Year for 2017.

The competition is being held in Bali in February, where she will stay for a week as part of the competition.

There is $8000 in cash and prizes up for grabs as part of the competition.

The winner will also receive a modelling contract in Sydney.

Milly has already been through several steps to get into the grand final, including online mentoring in diet and exercise, social media awareness, confidence and securing collaborations with stylists.

She was chosen for the competition after an audition and gained points from the amount of exposure she gave her image through print and social media, as well as gaining sponsors.

Milly Cogill going to Bali for modelling. Allan Reinikka ROK281217amillie1

In the national final where she will go through photo shoots and compete in a runway show.

Contestants are split into four categories, with Milly in the Teen category and competing against four other models.

Milly said she was aware of a model from Mackay taking part in the competition.

It will be Milly's first overseas adventure and despite being nervous, she is also excited to see the amount of opportunities that will come her way.

Milly's sponsors are Vanessa Eyles Photography, Eye Spy Studio and Gowns Galore For Hire.

Her parents are both proud of Milly's success and look forward to seeing her career take off.

Australian Super Model of the Year 2017

When: February 3, 2018

Where: Bali, Indonesia

20 contestants, split into four categories battle it out for the top title

Prize: Modelling contract in Sydney.