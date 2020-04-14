Menu
A teenage girl tragically passed after a quad bike crash in the Dingo area yesterday afternoon.
CQ teenager dies after quad bike crash

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
14th Apr 2020 11:08 AM
A TEENAGE girl has tragically died after she crashed a quad bike on private property.

A search went out for the girl on Monday afternoon when she failed to return from her ride at a residence in the Dingo area.

Paramedics were called to the property at 4.51pm, with two crews arriving on scene.

Tragically, the teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Queensland Police Service were called to the scene at 4.40pm and will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

More to come...

