CQ teens celebrate Queensland Youth Week at home

ISAAC Shire youth are being encouraged to celebrate Queensland Youth Week from home this year.

Asked to showcase their ingenuity and skill from a distance, interested participants aged between 12 and 17 can register for the #isocreate competition, have it safely delivered to their door, and then work to develop any creation they can imagine.

The creator of the best invention will be awarded an iPad. The #isocreate kit, stocked full of items from local Isaac businesses, will give those taking part an opportunity to get their creative juices flowing in these unprecedented times.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council supported businesses at this time,

“Everything that comes in the #isocreate kit is sourced from an Isaac business,” Mayor Baker said.

“Times are tough, but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.”

Participants who’ve already registered for a #isocreate kit now have more than a week to develop a product, invention, artwork, display or costume using only the items in the kit, plus a maximum of four items from home.

Once an entrant’s creation is complete, they can submit an image or video plus a description of their creation via the submission portal on the council’s website by Tuesday, April 14.

The theme is ‘Yeah the youth!’ which aims to celebrate those who are young and what they offer to Queensland.

Two runners-up will receive gift cards to the value of $200.

Call 1300 472 227 or visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au for more information.