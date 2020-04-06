Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ teens celebrate Queensland Youth Week at home

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
6th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ISAAC Shire youth are being encouraged to celebrate Queensland Youth Week from home this year.

Asked to showcase their ingenuity and skill from a distance, interested participants aged between 12 and 17 can register for the #isocreate competition, have it safely delivered to their door, and then work to develop any creation they can imagine.

The creator of the best invention will be awarded an iPad. The #isocreate kit, stocked full of items from local Isaac businesses, will give those taking part an opportunity to get their creative juices flowing in these unprecedented times.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council supported businesses at this time,

“Everything that comes in the #isocreate kit is sourced from an Isaac business,” Mayor Baker said.

“Times are tough, but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.”

Participants who’ve already registered for a #isocreate kit now have more than a week to develop a product, invention, artwork, display or costume using only the items in the kit, plus a maximum of four items from home.

Once an entrant’s creation is complete, they can submit an image or video plus a description of their creation via the submission portal on the council’s website by Tuesday, April 14.

The theme is ‘Yeah the youth!’ which aims to celebrate those who are young and what they offer to Queensland.

Two runners-up will receive gift cards to the value of $200.

Call 1300 472 227 or visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au for more information.

isaac shire council queensland youth week tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Rocky pub manager has national TV hosts in stitches

        premium_icon WATCH: Rocky pub manager has national TV hosts in stitches

        News Great Western Hotel’s Denis Cox shares his self-isolation antics on social media – and with the nation.

        COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        premium_icon COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        Health The family says he had no underlying medical conditions when he died

        COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

        premium_icon COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

        Business Sales on hold as details emerge around a CQLX staff member who may have been...

        North Rocky intersections running again after power outage

        premium_icon North Rocky intersections running again after power outage

        Breaking At least three major intersection’s traffic lights went out suddenly following...