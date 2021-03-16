CQ teen’s reaction saves friend suffering drug overdose

Two teenagers faced Moranbah Magistrates Court for a range of drug offences.

A Central Queensland teenager’s quick thinking saved the life of his friend who suffered a drug overdose at Nebo.

Samuel Caleb Christensen, 19, and CJ Warren Single, 18, fronted Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 11 for three drug-related offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police and paramedics were called to a Water Street address at Nebo on October 2, 2020, in response to a reported drug overdose.

Christensen called triple-0 after Single took acid, the court heard.

Queensland Ambulance Service aided Single, who suffered a drug induced episode and was taken to Mackay Hospital.

On arrival at the Nebo address, Police located 27 cannabis seeds, 1.8g of cannabis buds, two glass pipes and a bag containing a single tab of acid (LSD), Sergeant Cramp said.

Solicitor Sean Gibbs said Christensen was an operator at Peak Downs Mine, while Single worked at a quarry at Nebo.

He said both teenagers were in a bit of shock following the incident.

Single was in good health and said he would never do it again, Mr Gibbs told the court.

Magistrate Robert Walker commended Christensen for helping his friend, but said his actions put his own health in danger, and potentially jeopardised his future.

“It’s to be hoped you’ve already learnt lessons from the experience,” Mr Walker told the pair.

Christensen and Single both pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

They were both ordered to a six month good behaviour bond which included the attendance of a drug assessment session. No convictions were recorded.