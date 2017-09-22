CQ teen's stabbing charge: 'It could have been murder'

A VICIOUS Emerald stabbing over a property dispute last night could have wound up a murder investigation, police say.

One man bled from three stab wounds to the back, another man from cuts to his face, as both fled their alleged attacker, 18-year-old Jack Alan Bridgeman.

The two men, both aged 49, escaped the Pilot Farm Rd address before they called police and paramedics for help about 10.30pm.

Emerald Stabbing: Acting Inspector Luke Peachey updates the media on a stabbing which occurred in Emerald overnight.

The stabbed man was airlifted to Brisbane from the Emerald Hospital last night in a serious condition, and also with a compound fracture to one arm after the attacker allegedly struck him with a metal pole.

Today Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said he remains in a serious condition, but given his injuries it's "very lucky” police are investigating an assault "rather than a murder”.

The Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officer-in-charge said Bridgeman and his two alleged victims, also from Emerald, were known to each other.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the attack began after the two victims attended Bridgeman's address to try and "remove him”, but police did not specify the men's relationship.

"It appears that it's a property dispute,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"And our early investigations reveal the actual victim has attended that address to have a discussion about removing that person from that property.

"As a result the altercation has taken place and obviously these injuries have been sustained.

"It will also be alleged that a second victim has been assaulted by the same person and that is subject to the assault occasioning bodily harm.”

Police could not confirm details of the knife used in the attack the two men, but said it is in their possession.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the second man was an associate of the first victim and had attended the address to help remove Bridgeman.

Subsequently, he was taken to the Emerald Hospital with face cuts, but was later released.

"After the person was stabbed both victims have removed themselves from that location and have contacted police and QAS for treatment,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"And as a result police have investigated the matter and now have obviously brought that person before the courts.”

Bridgeman faced the Emerald Magistrates Court this morning on one count each of grievous bodily harm, wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He did not enter a plea, but was released on bail with conditions to reappear before the court on November 28.