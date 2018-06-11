CQ temperatures rise to high 20s this week

The Capricorn Coast will full advantage of the rising temperatures at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

The Capricorn Coast will full advantage of the rising temperatures at the Yeppoon Lagoon. Shayla Bulloch

THE YEPPOON Lagoon looks to be tempting on Wednesday when maximum temperatures reach 25° in the coastal town.

Jim Richardson from the Bureau of Meteorology said a weakening ridge has caused temperatures to increase this week.

Mr Richardson said wind observations for Rockhampton were stronger last week (35 km per hour) but had eased yesterday to 28 km per hour.

Last week, temperatures in Rockhampton were about 26° but have now risen and will reach a maximum of 29° on Wednesday.

The temperatures will slowly decrease to 26° by Saturday in the Beef Capital.

Lowest temperatures for centres in CQ reached 12.6° on Sunday at 6.18am in Rockhampton, 8.9° at 6.34am in Biloela, 13.3° at 5.54am in Yeppoon and 11.4° at 6.59am in Emerald.

Mr Richardson said temperatures had been cooler as a result of south-westerly winds.

However, these winds are easing and north-westerly winds are taking shape.