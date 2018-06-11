Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Capricorn Coast will full advantage of the rising temperatures at the Yeppoon Lagoon.
The Capricorn Coast will full advantage of the rising temperatures at the Yeppoon Lagoon. Shayla Bulloch
News

CQ temperatures rise to high 20s this week

Sean Fox
by
10th Jun 2018 5:54 PM

THE YEPPOON Lagoon looks to be tempting on Wednesday when maximum temperatures reach 25° in the coastal town.

Jim Richardson from the Bureau of Meteorology said a weakening ridge has caused temperatures to increase this week.

Mr Richardson said wind observations for Rockhampton were stronger last week (35 km per hour) but had eased yesterday to 28 km per hour.

Last week, temperatures in Rockhampton were about 26° but have now risen and will reach a maximum of 29° on Wednesday.

The temperatures will slowly decrease to 26° by Saturday in the Beef Capital.

Lowest temperatures for centres in CQ reached 12.6° on Sunday at 6.18am in Rockhampton, 8.9° at 6.34am in Biloela, 13.3° at 5.54am in Yeppoon and 11.4° at 6.59am in Emerald.

Mr Richardson said temperatures had been cooler as a result of south-westerly winds.

However, these winds are easing and north-westerly winds are taking shape.

bureau of meteorology temperatures tmbcommunity weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

    premium_icon 'High-quality health care' for all Central Queenslanders

    News Government makes bold promise as it unveils record $610m CQ health budget.

    Three vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd last night

    Three vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd last night

    News Traffic blocked for almost two hours

    • 11th Jun 2018 6:39 AM
    Explosive device not only thing found buried in his backyard

    premium_icon Explosive device not only thing found buried in his backyard

    News When police started digging they uncovered weapons, drugs and more

    From Finland to Rockhampton for young teen

    premium_icon From Finland to Rockhampton for young teen

    Destinations Time to head home after a year exchange for this young Finish teen

    Local Partners