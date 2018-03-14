CQ to benefit from $5b tank contract

The Boxer is a multirole armoured fighting vehicle designed to accomplish a number of operations through the use of installable mission modules.

FEDERAL Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry yesterday said the CQ region will feel the "flow-on” effect of the Federal government's $5 billion Land 400 contract.

"Over $1.8 billion will be spent in Queensland on the project, creating 330 new jobs for the state,” Ms Landry said.

"Capricornia is home to the country's best military training facilities and the influence of the Defence spend on CQ is undeniable.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the contract was an opportunity for Rockhampton businesses to tender for work.

"As Rheinmetall Defence Australia move closer to construction and production, Rockhampton's strong links to manufacturing will become very important,” he said.

"I want to see Rockhampton be involved in building Australia's most advanced defence vehicles.

"The Palaszczuk Government made sure the project was constructed in Queensland so that communities like Rockhampton have a better chance at benefiting from the jobs created.”

The Federal Government yesterday announced that Rheinmetall Defence Australia was the successful tenderer for the LAND 400 Phase 2 contract.

Described as, "a watershed moment for Queensland's manufacturing industry”, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the announcement marked the culmination of a lengthy and active campaign from her government.

"This heralds the beginning of a new military vehicle manufacturing industry for Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The LAND 400 Phase 2 contract to deliver the next generation of Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles to the Australian Army is a significant step forward for Queensland manufacturing.

"Our success in attracting a global defence giant like Rheinmetall to Queensland will create opportunities for local industry for decades to come.”

Liberal National Party Leader Deb Frecklington welcomed the news, saying the defence force contract would see thousands of ongoing jobs created across Queensland.

"When it comes to creating jobs in Queensland, it is only the LNP that delivers,” Ms Frecklington said.

"When I meet with my federal counterparts recently I pushed damn hard for this major project to be built here.

"I know our Team Queensland LNP Federal MPs have been fighting tooth and nail for this as well.

"If state Labor spent less time Canberra bashing and more time consulting we would get results like this more often.

"We have the country's worst unemployment so getting a project like this is going to help a lot.”