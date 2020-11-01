Menu
Generic hot weather photo.
Weather

CQ to reach high 30s by end of week

Timothy Cox
1st Nov 2020 12:17 PM
THE hot start to the week is only an indication of things to come across Central Queensland for the last month of spring.

The forecast for the region this week includes maximum temperatures in the high 30s expected in some areas.

It should reach 35 in Rockhampton today, and according to the Bureau of Meteorology, a few of those degrees will be lost from now until Wednesday.

By the latter half of the week, however, temperatures of 37 to 38 are expected.

Meteorologist Michael Gray said from Rockhampton up to Mackay and west into the Central Highlands, it would start off in the low to mid-30s tomorrow and on Tuesday.

“Rockhampton tomorrow is going to be around 33 and 34,” he said, “but it’ll be several degrees warmer once you get into Blackwater and Emerald.

“So we’re looking at about 36 in the inland towns tomorrow, and about 34 on Tuesday.

“As we go through Wednesday and Thursday that will be the warm weather, getting quite hot.”

Forecasts have Mackay at a steady temperature of low 30s throughout the week with a 20 per cent chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Gladstone’s numbers are a little lower: 31 today and tomorrow with a 30 per cent chance of showers, 28 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then low 30s until next week.

Isolated, but not severe, thunderstorms are possible today in Capricornia – what Mr Gray called the “garden variety” of storms.

By Friday and Saturday, Rockhampton also will have a 20 per cent chance of showers, although Mr Gray said those storm clouds were “really quite a long way out”.

bureau of metereology central queensland weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

