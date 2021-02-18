CQ to shape how we use energy with $4.2m hydrogen park

Central Queensland is set to lead the way Australians use energy in the future with the $4.2 million Hydrogen Park Gladstone project.

Expanding on a South Australian pilot program, Hydrogen Park Gladstone will double the renewable hydrogen concentration to 10 per cent.

The project is driven by the Federal Government's National Hydrogen Strategy.

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group's Gladstone compound situated on Derby Street will connect to a new underground hydrogen pipeline.

The pipeline will deliver up to 10 per cent blended renewable hydrogen to a closed micro-grid of more than 770 customers on the existing gas network - an Australian first.

In another national first, the HPG project will involve the up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen being blended with Liquefied Natural Gas and piped to both residential, commercial and industrial premises.

"Hydrogen Park Gladstone is Australia's first renewable hydrogen production facility to deliver up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen blended with natural gas, to be delivered

through the existing gas network to Gladstone's residential, small commercial and industrial customers," an Australian Gas Networks spokesman said.

"The purpose-built facility will produce hydrogen through a process called electrolysis which purifies water and splits it into hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2).

"When hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity sources (wind and solar), it is renewable hydrogen.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher preparing to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan in Gladstone.

"The project is supported by the Queensland Government, with grant funding of more than $1.7 million from the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund."

The AGN spokesman said the hydrogen industry was set to provide significant economic and employment benefits.

The spokesman said appliances currently powered by gas had been tested with the up to 10 per cent renewable hydrogen blend and would not require modification.

"Hydrogen exports from Australia could be worth up to $10 billion each year and nearly 8000 jobs to the economy by 2040," he said.

As part of the HPG project, Gladstone State High School will receive $2 million in State Government funding for training facilities for the growing hydrogen industry.

The HPG project will be delivered by AGN in partnership with the Queensland Government, APA Group, ENGV and CQUniversity.

The Queensland Government has contributed $1.7 million toward HPG.

APA has been contracted by AGN to perform the operation and maintenance of gas networks system in Gladstone, including the City Gate relocation.

The contract between AGN and ENGV involves the supply and installation of the vital electrolyser and the plant.

CQUniversity will collaborate with research projects, workforce training opportunities, and community engagement ventures as part of its memorandum with AGIG.

The HPG aims to be in production by the fourth quarter of 2021.

