31°
News

CQ to shiver as Antarctic cold blast hits

26th Apr 2017 3:15 PM Updated: 3:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEMPERATURES are set to plummet across Central Queensland overnight Friday and Saturday as the region braces for its first cold snap of the year, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The Bureau's Rockhampton weather observer Benj Blunt said many towns across the region would see minimums drop into single figures.

Mr Blunt said in Rockhampton Friday's overnight minumum was expected to be 11 degrees, while on Saturday it would be 12 degrees.

Last night's minumum was just below 19 degrees.

ARCTIC BLAST: A Bureau of Meteorology radar image shows the arctic blast on Thursday morning.
ARCTIC BLAST: A Bureau of Meteorology radar image shows the arctic blast on Thursday morning.

Communities in the Central Highlands will see the mercury drop to 6 degrees, while Biloela is expected to fall as low as 7 degrees.

Mr Blunt said the cool change was being caused by a high pressure coming from the west, generating south-westerly winds.

He said the air set to circulate through Central Queensland was being pushed up from as far south as near the Antarctic.

"It certainly will be chilly first thing in the morning," Mr Blunt said.

"The early hours before dawn tend to be the coldest."

He said daily maximums would also be in the low 20s. Today's maximum is 31 degrees.

The region can expect cloudless skies.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  burea of meteorology central queensland

Rocky dad spends Centrelink money on illegal drugs

Rocky dad spends Centrelink money on illegal drugs

Dad caught driving with lots of cannabis with kid in car

CQ to shiver as Antarctic cold blast hits

ARCTIC BLAST: A Bureau of Meteorology radar image shows the arctic blast on Thursday morning.

High system to push air into region from as far south as Antartica

UPDATE: Without a levee industry will take business elsewhere

Modelling showing an 8.95m flood gauge height without the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Councillor claims community backs council's unanimous levee support

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Local Partners

Rocky parents with ice addicted kids to demand detox centre

ICE summit coming to Rocky gives struggling families a chance to lobby.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Rocky author's debut novel launches nationally today

Author Anna Daniels signs a copy of her debut novel, Girl in Between, for her former English teacher Gayle Cunningham from The Cathedral College.

"I've always wanted to be a writer, since I was five years old.”

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

TOOWOOMBA musician Brittania Clifford-Pugh, 17, will have residents on the edge on their seats tonight in her national television debut on The Voice.

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

CALLING ALL 1ST HOME OWNERS, RETIREES &amp; INVESTORS!

3 Clint Close, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $266,500 NEG

This property has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Set in the new Gracemere development, in a quiet cul-de-sec, this home is designed for...

A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

3 3 5 $469,000 NEG

Freedom, serenity, escape, tranquility, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's of private land with a...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

Great Gable Home On 822m2 In Wandal - Just Looking For Your Personal Touches!

30 Oakley Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $243,000

What a fantastic location - 822m2- right in the heart of the highly sought after suburb of Wandal and walking distance to the Wandal Shopping Centre as well as...

Frenchville Living So Much to Offer for Such a Great Price!

199 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Homes like these are very popular especially when they have a great location in Frenchville. This high set home has been renovated and provides a beautiful first...

MOTIVATED SELLER = MASSIVE OPPORTUNITY

129 Talbot Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 3 $249,000

Designed by the current owner, this grand old beauty will impress you with its size and spaciousness. Offering the new owner plenty of opportunity with its...

A Family Favourite!

22 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Located in the sought-after Hillside estate, you can really come home to value with this ideal family property. The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac location...

5 Acres (2.11Ha) plus 4 Bedroom home and huge shed at Glenlee

78 Nielsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Just imagine living on a property with all this room to move for all the family to spread and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this large block of land with...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $329,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Stunning Double Storey Brick Home with Pool and Shed

4 Schuffenhauer Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Stop looking! We have found you the perfect home in Norman Gardens. This spacious home would be ideal for the larger family with downstairs being fully...

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!