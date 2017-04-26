CQ to shiver as Antarctic cold blast hits

TEMPERATURES are set to plummet across Central Queensland overnight Friday and Saturday as the region braces for its first cold snap of the year, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

The Bureau's Rockhampton weather observer Benj Blunt said many towns across the region would see minimums drop into single figures.

Mr Blunt said in Rockhampton Friday's overnight minumum was expected to be 11 degrees, while on Saturday it would be 12 degrees.

Last night's minumum was just below 19 degrees.

ARCTIC BLAST: A Bureau of Meteorology radar image shows the arctic blast on Thursday morning.

Communities in the Central Highlands will see the mercury drop to 6 degrees, while Biloela is expected to fall as low as 7 degrees.

Mr Blunt said the cool change was being caused by a high pressure coming from the west, generating south-westerly winds.

He said the air set to circulate through Central Queensland was being pushed up from as far south as near the Antarctic.

"It certainly will be chilly first thing in the morning," Mr Blunt said.

"The early hours before dawn tend to be the coldest."

He said daily maximums would also be in the low 20s. Today's maximum is 31 degrees.

The region can expect cloudless skies.