CQ to sizzle with hottest Sunday temps in the state

SCORCHER: above-average temperatures are forecast for the Warrego and Maranoa in the coming days, with conditions prompting a fire ban.

SCORCHER: above-average temperatures are forecast for the Warrego and Maranoa in the coming days, with conditions prompting a fire ban. Contributed

AFTER two months of below average temperatures, Central Queensland is heating up in the final weeks of summer.

Central Queensland is setting up to be the hottest region in Queensland on Sunday, with some parts expected to hit the low 40s.

On the coast, Yeppoon is looking at daytime temperatures between 30 and 33 degrees.

Sunday temperatures across Central Queensland are expected to soar after two months of below average temperatures. Bureau of Meteorology

In Rockhampton, it will be noticeably warmer, with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 30s.

Moving further inland, and Blackwater, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston are expected to reach the low 40s with daytime temperatures ranging from 39 to 42 degrees.

In Rockhampton, the first day of February was the hottest of this month with the maximum temperature that day sitting at 32.1 degrees.

For January, the hottest day was the 22nd, with the maximum temperature reaching 32.9 degrees.

In Yeppoon, the hottest February day was also the first, which recorded the maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees.

The 21st of January was the hottest January day on the coast, with a high of 29.6 degrees.

February first was also the hottest day of the month in Emerald and Blackwater, with Emerald hitting a top of 36.2 degrees and Blackwater recorded temperatures a few degrees lower at 34.8 degrees.

Springsure and Rolleston both recorded their hottest February day on the 8th when Springsure hit 35.6 degrees, and Rolleston recorded 36.5 degrees.

Similar temperatures were recorded in January with Blackwater's top temperature of 36.5 on the 8th, Emerald recorded 37.8 degrees on the 6th, and Springsure got to 38.2 on the 24th.

No maximum temperatures were recorded in Rolleston for January.

For the rest of this week, temperatures are expected to cool slightly on Monday and Tuesday before rising again on Wednesday.