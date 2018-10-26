CQ to sweat through weekend heatwave

Areas across CQ are set to reach 43 this weekend.

AS CENTRAL Queensland sweats through the end of the week, it is clear that summer is just around the corner.

Central West towns in particular will cop the worst of it over the weekend, after another dry spring and temperatures higher than 40C.

Today Longreach reached 41C and will sit at 43C over the weekend, with only one degree of relief next Monday.

The average for October for the town is 34C, sitting it at nine degrees above the October average on Saturday and Sunday.

"Warm conditions will push east and we'll see heat wave conditions over parts of the Central West, northern Coalfields and western parts of the Highlands," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabriel Branestu said.

"Some places will be nine to ten degrees above their average for October.

"A southerly change will cause a cooling off on Monday but it will still be above the average until Tuesday with temperatures falling closer to the average mid around Wednesday and Thursday.

"Given the conditions, we can still expect conditions to go back to really hot for the rest of spring leading into summer."

Today, Rockhampton will hit 37C, Biloela 39C, Emerald 38C, Yeppoon 30C and Moranbah 38C.

On Saturday, Rockhampton will rise to 36C, Biloela 38C, Emerald 40C, Yeppoon 29C and Moranbah 41C.

On Sunday, Rockhampton will be 38C, Biloela 39C, Emerald 40C, Yeppoon 31C and Moranbah 40C.

On Monday, Rockhampton will fall to 33C, Biloela 32C, Emerald 38C, Yeppoon 28C and Moranbah 39C.

"There's a really warm northerly flow pushing the heat all the way to the border and that's what is causing this heat," Mr Branestu said.

"We don't have a cool southerly change flushing this heat for the next few days.

"Next week, around Tuesday, we're looking at cloudiness and some relief from the heat."

The heatwave is also cause for concern with the risk of fires increasing throughout the weekend.

"There is an increased risk of fire. We have issued a fire warning for the Darling Down and Granite Belt areas," Mr Branestu said.

"We're looking at really windy conditions which line up perfectly with dry and hot conditions.

"These are a few factors that contribute to increasing fire danger."

Unfortunately, there's no wet relief in sight, with a minimal chance of showers and storms for the weekend.

"Today, the only risk of storms is late this afternoon," Mr Branestu said.

"Showers will be more likely around Yeppoon and everywhere south-west of Carnarvon National Park."

