CQ told to brace for cold snap

CHILLY: Brothers Billie Harris, 6, and Hugh Harris, 3, are getting ready for the cooler weather set to hit CQ this week.

CHILLY winds and a significant dip in the mercury are set to have Central Queensland residents reaching for their winter woollies this week.

In what will be a welcome change for many, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the region’s average mid-30 degree days to drop by almost 10 degrees.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said areas throughout the coast and inner-west can expect fairly sunny conditions early in the week before the cold front moves in.

“Parts of the region should see a drop in temperatures as we head deeper into the week, so for people in Rockhampton, they’ll likely experience that between Thursday and Friday.”

Rockhampton is forecast to drop to a maximum of just 24 degrees on Friday, while Yeppoon and Biloela are predicted to see a brisk 22-degree day over the weekend.

The cold snap is likely to hang around for a while, Ms Hoff admitted, adding cooler temperatures would remain right into early next week.

COOLING DOWN: Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne discussing the cold snap forecast to hit the south-east this week.

It looks to be a similar story for Central Highland residents as parts of the region are told to brace for the chilly weather starting as early as Thursday.

Areas surrounding Emerald, Clermont and Springsure are forecast to see early morning minimum temperatures around 7-9 degrees.

Saturday is forecast to bring the coolest period for Emerald and Springsure with 23 degrees expected, while Blackwater could nudge a degree higher, the bureau said.

Ms Hoff said despite cold winds sticking around, blue skies would remain for most parts of the region.

“We could see a bit of cloud cover for areas a bit closer to the coast as we do have some pushing in from over the ocean and it getting a bit banked up against the coast.”

“However, as we swing into those south-westerly and westerly winds which are bringing the cold air, they’re going to be quite dry and we’re not going to have much cloud,” she said.

A small possibility of rain remains for the coast with around 1-5mm on the radar for the week.

Ms Hoff said there was a continued chance of a light coastal shower for early in the week due to lingering cloud coverage, however it would mostly “be sunny, but cold.”