CQ top cop receives national recognition for work

QPS Superintendent Ron Van Saane at the cheque hand over to the Rockhampton Women's Shelter

CENTRAL Queensland's top cop has been recognised for his leadership, passion and commitment to improving community safety.

Superintendent Ronald Van Saane was one of eight members of the Queensland Police Service who will receive the Australian Police Medal (APM) and be nationally honoured for their distinguished service announced last week.

Superintendent Van Saane began his career in 1979 as a police cadet and later was inducted as a sworn officer in 1981.

Throughout his long career of 36 years, Superintendent Van Saane continues to show his enthusiasm and commitment to policing. He is actively involved in numerous community safety initiatives most notably his commitment to the reduction of domestic and family violence.

Superintendent Van Saane is recognised as a valued member of the senior management team in Central Region and has demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to regional and remote policing, leadership and operational policing practice which culminated in his appointment as District Officer in command of the Capricornia District.

Superintendent Van Saane is recognised for his leadership, passion and commitment to improving community safety in regional and remote communities across Queensland and to the residents and visitors to the Capricornia Police District.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said each of the award recipients had demonstrated the leadership abilities and professionalism that reflect the high standards of the Queensland Police Service.

The QPS APM recipients share a vast and diverse career history between them, having served throughout Queensland in a number of roles.

The recipients- Superintendent Dale Frieberg, Detective Superintendent Brian Swan, Detective Superintendent Ronald Van Saane, Superintendent Jon Wacker, Detective Inspector Melissa Anderson, Inspector Lee Jeffries, Senior Sergeant Renee Hanrahan and Senior Sergeant Richard Lacey - will be presented their APM at an upcoming ceremony.