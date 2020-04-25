CQ tourism leader calls for restrictions to be lifted

CENTRAL Queensland tourism leader Mary Carroll called on the Queensland Government yesterday to lift COVID-19 restrictions by mid-May to allow hard-hit business to re-open as soon as possible.

The Capricorn Enterprise CEO said regional Queensland needed to be reviewed differently from highly populated cities and closed businesses needed revenue in June at the very latest.

“With no new cases of COVID-19 in our region and the current health advice for non-essential travel to 19th May, I am calling on the State Government to provide some relief to regions by lifting restrictions in mid-May,” Ms Carroll said.

“The Premier has acknowledged publicly that one size does not fit all in our vast state, so I hope we will hear some positive news around lifting of restrictions for our local industry within weeks, as businesses need to re-open as soon as possible.

“A suburb in Brisbane is the same population as the Capricorn Coast or north and south Rockhampton, so it seems logical that our regional community within Central Queensland should be able to enjoy our mainland and island beaches, national parks and have a holiday in their own backyard again.”

The Australian reported yesterday that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was working on plans to restart sports activities and to get people back at work.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gives a coronavirus update at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, April 24, 2020. Picture: Mick Tsikas

Mr Morrison said Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter had been working closely with the COVID-19 Commission and union representatives­ to come up with a “back-to-work” protocol.

“This is all about getting Australians back to work and ensuring that when they go back to work that they and their families can feel safe in going back to work, and to ensure that there are important principles in place,” he said.

“The Minister for Industrial Relations has been working closely with the COVID Commission, union representatives and others to ensure we get helpful tools in place.”