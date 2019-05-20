CQ town begins water restrictions today

ONE Central Queensland town has begun level one water restrictions today.

It was announced areas connected to the Mount Morgan's water supply scheme will be introduced to the restriction, and one local councillor said it would raise awareness of efficient water use.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's water committee, councillor Neil Fisher said the Number Seven Dam had recently fallen below 50 per cent of its full capacity "which triggers the implementation of level one water restrictions according to council's drought management plan”.

Cr Fisher said restrictions introduced at this level were good practice to conserve water throughout the year.

"Mount Morgan residents have a strong history of being water wise, and many households already follow these strategies and more as part of their own good water habits,” he said.

"The main measure being introduced is the prevention of watering of private gardens between 9am to 4pm daily, with the exception of recycled water and bore water.

"The council will also be following these measures, and we want to assure residents if they notice a sporting field or grassed area being irrigated outside of designated times, it will be using recycled water and not water from the dam.

Cr Fisher assured Mount Morgan residents the restrictions were minor and encouraged the region to ensure they consider their water habits efficiently.

For more information, visit the Fitzroy River Water section of the Rockhampton Regional Council's website.

Contact Fitzroy River Water on (07) 4932 9000 or 1300 22 55 77.