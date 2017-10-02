CQ town cops 60mm rain in a few hours

Linda Ohl posted this on Who's Got the Rain? Facebook page. This is after 55mm of rain at Cocklebinda, Baralaba.

Linda Ohl posted this on Who's Got the Rain? Facebook page. This is after 55mm of rain at Cocklebinda, Baralaba. Linda Ohl

PARTS of Central Queensland recorded close to 60mm of rain in the space of a few hours today as the skies opened for the first time in months.

Farmers in the Emerald region are rejoicing after 74.8mm fell in the 24-hour period to 4pm today.

Much of this came during a heavy overnight downfall when 50mm fell between 1.30am and 5.30am.

Decent falls were also recorded at Biloela, which had 21.8mm to 5pm today, Blackwater, which recorded more than 35mm, Clermont 21.2mm, Moranbah 54.4mm and Rolleston 45mm during this period.

An overcast Rockhampton was just shy of 11mm, while Yeppoon had close to 20mm.

It was the region's first decent rain since mid-May.

Rockhampton is expected to remain cloudy tomorrow with a chance of a thunderstorm and showers.

The chance of showers and storms is expected to lessen as the week progresses.

As spirits rose, people took to social media and the Who Got the Rain? Facebook page.

Robyn Simmons posted about 5am that 30mm had fallen at Avon Downs, 150km north of Clermont and "still raining - so unexpected and welcome!”

Danny Kent posted at 5.45am 51mm recorded at "Kalarah” at Emerald.

Allison A-j Hotz posted at 6am that 39mm was recorded where she was at between Moura and Baralaba.

Kelvin Hahn posted at 5.55am "65.5mm and still raining Stonecroft 100km N-NW Taroom 4420.”

Ainsley McArthur posted at 6.15am "An unexpected and not forecast, absolutely brilliant 84mm of glorious rain at Mystery Park west of St Lawrence.”