Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NRL is reported to be looking at the possibility of relocating the 16 NRL teams to Calliope. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
The NRL is reported to be looking at the possibility of relocating the 16 NRL teams to Calliope. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Sport

CQ town could be new base for NRL

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
18th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: A Central Queensland town could soon be home to the 16 NRL teams.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Calliope is being considered by the NRL as a potential location as it looks to minimise the risk of infection to players during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Herald revealed that Homeground Villages, which boasts 1392 rooms and has been used as a fly-in fly-out hub for transient industry workers, could be used as a base game.

Gladstone’s Marley Brown Oval could host NRL games, given it was the venue for the Manly-Gold Coast clash in April 2018.

Easy access to Gladstone Airport, which would allow players to fly to Townsville or Brisbane for games, was also a factor.

calliope covid-19 'nrl rugby league sydney morning herald
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RRC election candidates’ key issues

        premium_icon RRC election candidates’ key issues

        News Find out what key issues Rocky’s candidates will be fighting for if you vote them into Council.

        LSC Election questions for candidates

        premium_icon LSC Election questions for candidates

        News Livingstone Community asks candidates for the Local Government elections the...

        COVID-19 UPDATE: Patient remains in CQ Hospital, flu surges

        premium_icon COVID-19 UPDATE: Patient remains in CQ Hospital, flu surges

        Health CQ flu figures show a dramatic spike and grocery stores struggle to keep up with...

        Plans to expand major Rocky homewares store

        premium_icon Plans to expand major Rocky homewares store

        Business The development application is under assessment by council officers.