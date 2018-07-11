Menu
Jetstar flight on an airport runway.
CQ town flying high on $1.4m airport revamp funding

Shayla Bulloch
11th Jul 2018 11:40 AM
A CENTRAL Queensland town is flying high on the news of a huge $1.4 million investment providing essential improvements to the mining town's airport.

Funded under the Federal Government's Building Better Region's Fund, Emerald Airport will see a safer and wider airstrip in the future.

It will provide better connection for primary producers allowing the region to prosper.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd said the project was a significant investment in building a stronger economy and driving jobs for the long term in the Central Highlands.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Acting CEO Michelle Webster, Ken O'Dowd MP and Acting Airport Manager Lane Dechaineux.
"This is a fantastic outcome for Emerald and the Central Highlands community,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This will have major flow-on benefits across the surrounding communities including Springsure, Blackwater and Capella accessing the Emerald Airport for commercial and leisure travel.”

The "much needed” revamp would include reconstruction of the airport's aprons and refuelling area, taxiway and apron widening, improved drainage, overland flow pathways and resurfacing.

Emerald Airport in 2016.Photo Contributed
This project is a part of the Coalition's Infrastructure Project stream, which is investing more than $200 million into 136 regional projects.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, John McVeigh said the investment would deliver significant economic and social benefits to the community.

The Emerald Airport in 2016. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News
"This means, in each successful community much anticipated local projects are receiving the funds needed to take a big idea and make it a reality,” he said.

"The Coalition has a plan for regional Australia and we are focused on getting it done. It's a plan to create more jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities.”

The second round of the Building Better Regions Fund, which includes the Community Investments stream and the Infrastructure Projects stream, is expected to create 10,000 jobs from over 240 projects.

