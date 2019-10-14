CQ Town to get a health kick

EMERALD could be in for an exciting treat, with the town shortlisted as a key location to roll out Jamie’s Ministry of Food’s mobile kitchen for five weeks.

The Good Foundation’s CEO Siobhan Boyle said Emerald was shortlisted due to the health statistics being “pretty poor” in the Central Highlands region.

Ms Boyle said the Central Highlands had an obesity rate of 69.4 per cent and would benefit greatly from the hands-on healthy food education Jamie’s Ministry of Food would provide.

“The health statistics are pretty poor in Emerald, it’s an area where there is a real need for a health promotion program,” she said.

“We have been hoping to get there for a number of years and recently we have received some expressions of interest.

“We know Emerald is ready for us to come and are really hoping to bring either our mobile kitchen or outreach programs to deliver our wonderful Ministry of Food program.”

Delivered by The Good Foundation, Jamie’s Ministry of Food’s mobile kitchen teaches people essential home-cooking skills through a series of fun 90-minute weekly classes over a five-week period.

Jamie's Ministry of Food has shortlisted Emerald as a key location to roll out its mobile kitchen for five weeks.

The classes are taught by dedicated food trainers using Jamie Oliver’s recipes and his philosophy on cooking, buying, storing and eating healthy food.

The Mobile Kitchen aims to lower obesity rates by providing communities with easy-to-cook recipes that are tailored to suit the foods available in specific regions.

“We are a back to basics food education program,” Ms Boyle said.

“Our program is all about getting people back into the kitchen, equipping them with basic cooking skills, food knowledge and awesome Jamie Oliver recipes.”

Siobhan Boyle, CEO of The Good Foundation.

Ms Boyle said people had a wide range of choice for fast food in the Central Highlands region.

She said the program aimed to equip people with basic cooking skills so they can make better choices.

“We teach people how to cook basic food from scratch, how to shop smarter and equip them with the skills and knowledge to enable them to make those positive changes,” she said.

“This program also brings the community together. A lot of people just use their local supermarket and aren’t aware of what is grown locally.

“We like to introduce people to local butchers, local growers and local bakers so we can bring those pieces together. It’s not just about teaching people how to cook, it’s the whole picture that connects the community together.”

As a not-for-profit, The Good Foundation are calling on the support of local businesses, philanthropists and the council, to make it possible to bring the Mobile Kitchen to the people of Emerald and surrounds, through support and sponsorship.

“For us to come into a community and for this to work we need the full support of the community, we need council behind us, we need local businesses behind us, and we need community members behind us so we can ensure this program is a real success,” Ms Boyle said.

“We want to reach as many people as possible and to do that we need to drive awareness of what we are doing, get people excited about the fact we are coming and we get financial support from businesses and organisations to enable us to deliver the program.”

If you are an organisation or council that wishes to see the mobile kitchen come to Emerald, email info@thegoodfoundation.com.au.

If you wish to see the mobile kitchen come to Emerald, get in touch with council or a local organisation today.