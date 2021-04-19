CQ town to host Intrust Super Cup game for first time

CQ Capras skipper Jack Madden and his teammates will play in Gladstone in July as part of the QRL's Country Week. Photo: Brendan Kirkman

CQ Capras skipper Jack Madden and his teammates will play in Gladstone in July as part of the QRL's Country Week. Photo: Brendan Kirkman

Dysart will host an Intrust Super Cup game for the first time as part of the QRL’s Activate! Queensland Country Week.

Gladstone’s Marley Brown Oval will also be a venue for one of the Round 14 matches as the state’s premier men’s competition heads to the regions on the weekend of July 17 and 18.

The Mackay Cutters will play the Norths Devils in Dysart, while the CQ Capras will tackle the Brisbane Tigers in Gladstone.

Games will also be played at Richmond, Murgon, Chinchilla, Quilpie and Atherton.

The weekend carries significance for many current ISC players and coaches whose rugby league journeys started in regional and outback Queensland.

QRL managing director Robert Moore said the Country Week round was shaping up to be one of the highlights of the season.

“In my travels I’ve witnessed the excitement this event brings to regional communities, as well as our players and coaches who embrace the opportunity to travel far and wide to showcase their skills and engage with local fans,” he said.

“One of the best things about the round is the opportunity it provides for people to engage with game development officers, former rugby league greats and QRL directors and staff.”

