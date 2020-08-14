CQ towns in top list of long weekend ‘go-to’ destinations

GO TO: Gladstone and Rockhampton have made a top 10 list of long weekend travel destinations. Picture: Melanie Dyball

GLADSTONE and Rockhampton have been named two of the top 10 destinations that Queenslanders are looking at for their long weekend escapes.

New data from Wotif.com shows Queenslanders are making the most of the newly created People’s Long Weekend and embracing a local break.

Rockhampton made number 7 on the list with interest up by close to 60 per cent, compared to this time last year.

While Gladstone came in at number 9, with interest up more than 50 per cent.

DESTINATION: Mt. Archer is a popular tourist destination in Rockhampton.

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said it was fantastic to see Queenslanders making the most of the newly created People’s Long Weekend and embracing a local break.

He said this not only provided people with a well-deserved break but also supported the state’s tourism industry at a time when it needed it most.

“Wotif.com accommodation data shows destinations across the state are seeing a spike in interest, when compared to this time last year, suggesting that the long weekend is providing the intended boost many tourism operators were hopeful for,” Mr Finch said.

“No doubt Far North Queensland is providing the tropical fix, typically sought from a trip to Bali or Fiji at this time of year.

“When the long weekend announcement was made in May, we saw many Queenslanders jump at the chance to holiday within their own state and since then, particularly in the last month, we’ve continued to see a steady increase.

“Now is really the time for Queenslanders to appreciate the beauty of their own state.”

Most popular destinations:

1. Gold Coast

2. Sunshine Coast

3. Brisbane

4. Fraser Coast

5. Townsville

6. Whitsundays

7. Rockhampton

8. Cairns

9. Gladstone

10. Port Douglas