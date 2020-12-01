CQ towns light up as Christmas competitions launch

Christmas light competitions have launched across the Central Highlands and Isaac regions.

CHRISTMAS light competitions have launched across the region, bringing festive cheer to residents and visitors across Isaac and the Central Highlands.

Entries are open for the Isaac Regional Council (IRC) competition and Central Highlands Regional Council’s (CHRC) ‘Light Up Your Town’ competition.

Residents across the region are encouraged to light up their homes with Christmas lights and decorations, as well as local businesses across in the communities.

IRC Mayor Anne Baker said the annual tradition provided an opportunity for communities to show their festive spirit and create some magical Christmas memories.

“What a year it has been. Let’s end 2020 with a sparkle,” she said.

“The annual Christmas lights competition provides an opportunity to get involved, meet the neighbours and spread some sparkle, joy and fun throughout our towns.”

CHRC Mayor Kerry Hayes encouraged residents of all ages to get involved and spread some joy.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes

“Driving around town to see the displays has become a special part of the festive season for many families and we are very proud to be a part of that,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small your display is, it’s all about getting involved in the holiday spirit.”

Mr Hayes said the lead up to Christmas was also a great time for residents to support the region’s business community and shop locally.

“There are plenty of wonderful shops right here in our backyard for all our Christmas gifts,” he said.

“We’ve proved that we ‘get local’ when times are tough so let’s make sure that we make everyone’s Christmas great by choosing local.”

Entries have already opened for many towns across the Isaac region with judging being carried out over the next few weeks.

Information about closing dates, judging times and prizes for each community are available on Council’s Speak Up Isaac, Isaac Regional Council website or by contacting one of the listed community organisations.

Isaac Regional Council 2020 Christmas lights competition details.

For the Central Highlands Light Up Your Town competition, entries are open via an online form until December 11.

Winners will be announced later this month.

Residents are reminded to be safety conscious when setting up and pulling down lights, and to ensure all electrical equipment is in good working order.

In line with public health guidelines due to COVID-19, only walk past and drive-by displays are encouraged this year.