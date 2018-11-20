CQ towns receive millions of dollars of emergency facilities

MULTIPLE regional emergency services have received millions of dollars from the State Government for new equipment and facilities.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford was in Central Queensland yesterday to open a number of new facilities in Rockhampton, Blackwater, Emerald and Duaringa and present new equipment to crews in Rolleston, Springsure and Capella.

Officially opening Rockhampton's $2.9 million Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Complex, Mr Crawford said the new facility would be an immense help to local emergency services during times of an emergency or disaster.

"We know these assets are vital to the community and how we safeguard ourselves, prepare for and respond to natural disasters,” he said.

NEW FACILITY: Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Craig Crawford, in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK201118acrawfor

"We know that the Rockhampton region is not immune to natural disasters and we have seen plenty of them here before and we need to make sure all of our services are ready for them in the future.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga opened the facility with Mr Crawford.

Mr O'Rourke said almost 2000 SES and QFES volunteers from Rockhampton would be able to use the facility as an area office.

"This complex is a very welcome asset for each of these services in Rockhampton and will not only benefit the city's residents but also those in the wider region,” he said.