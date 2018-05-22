CQ towns shiver through low temps as cold snap continues

Winter has come early for Central Queensland.

CENTRAL Queenslanders will be piling on the winter wear as today's temperatures drop lower than yesterday.

Across the region, temperatures will drop to single digits, with areas to fall to 3.5C.

The coldest towns, Charleville and Capella, will have 3.5 to 3.7C overnight, Taroom 4.3C and Blackall 4.8C.

Rolleston will fall to 5.2C and Biloela will fall to 5.3C today.

Emerald will be 6.8C and Moranbah will be 6.1C.

Longreach and Barcaldine will also drop to a "below-average” temperature of 7C.

Rockhampton itself will reach 7.9C today, just 0.5C warmer than 2018's coldest day on May 13.

Cooler temperatures are expected across CQ today and tomorrow. Contributed

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said the cause of the drop of temperatures was a "burst of dry air coming through from the south-west”.

"It's associated with high-pressure wind which has been over the country and much of Queensland,” Mr Stoney said.

"The dry air cools things down overnight... also, the light winds help as well.

"Stronger winds keep the air stirred and warmer but calm winds cool the ground down quickly.

"Rockhampton's minimum temperature (yesterday) morning was about 11 degrees.

"Going into the next few days, with the dry air setting in, there will be lower minimum temperatures, six degrees below average.”

However, as Thursday nears, temperatures are to rise again and "return to normal for the time of the year” across the region.

There will also be a slight chance of showers for the Capricorn Coast.