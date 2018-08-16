CQ towns to drop to below 0 early next week

Central Queensland will shiver through early next week's cold snap.

TOWNS in Central Queensland will drop to as low as -1C early next week.

After a series of up-and-downs in the mercury over the last few weeks, the temperature will fall into the negatives for Taroom on Tuesday morning.

Rolleston will also shiver through Tuesday morning with a 0C minimum, Springsure will fall to 1C and Emerald will be down to 3C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said the cold snap is down to the blast of cold southerly winds moving into the state early next week.

"They will drop off the temperatures and it will last until mid-next week,” Ms Sharan said.

Despite the cold, conditions will be fine and sunny over coming days.

The forecast for Rockhampton over the next few days. Weatherzone

Central Highlands and the Coalfields can expect a chilly start to the weekend, with Biloela dropping from 7C on Friday to 4C on Monday.

Rockhampton will fall from 11C over the weekend to 6C on Tuesday.

Ms Sharan said the combination of gusty conditions and dry and sunny days over the weekend will also result in a high fire danger in the Central Highlands.

"There's a high pressure system over Central West Queensland,” she said.

"A trough will be moving through Central Queensland and will result in winds and gusty conditions.

"Winds will pick up to 15-22km/h on Saturday and 20-40km/h on Sunday.”