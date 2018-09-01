CQ tradie wins big award for his own dream home

FOR self described perfectionist Ben Matheson, the process of building his family's forever home was no different to building any other home.

Starting from concept drawings in July last year, moving to construction stages in October, and reaching completion in April this year, the Parkhurst project was a chance to build the four bedroom home that was perfect for his growing family.

Mr Matheson had started his business, B.M. Matheson Builders, in 2011, after six years of working as a carpenter for Griffin Builders where his passion for starting his own business began.

"From the start, actually learning the trade was the main priority,” he said.

"Then a few years in, once I started establishing my carpentry skills, my drive to start my own business grew and I wanted to see more and more if I could do it for myself.”

Aged 24 at the time of launching his business, Mr Matheson now 31, says he has always stressed the importance of high standards and quality building, so much so that his staff call him out on it every now and then.

"The boys would definitely say I'm a bit of a micro manager,” he said.

"Their standards are as high as mine, they know the expectations and the standards that we hold on all the jobs.

"But you really have to be sometimes, to try and keep the standards up there.”

When it came time to building his own home, Mr Matheson enjoyed the process and the opportunity to use products that were a bit different.

"We treated out house the same as any other home we build,” he said.

"We carry the same standard of workmanship with every house, but building our own was really enjoyable because we had the opportunity to use a few different products that suppliers were keen to trial.”

Born and bred in Rockhampton, Mr Matheson is excited to settle his recently expanded family into a house built to suit their lifestyle.

With his wife, Jessica and their three children aged three, two and 14-weeks, the family is loving life in their new home.

"It's really good, there haven't been too many sleepless nights,” he said.

"When we found out we were having a third, I was a bit worried and I thought 'Oh this is going to be hard work', but she's been an absolute superstar and the other two have taken it on board really well.”

Hard work isn't an unfamiliar concept for Mr Matheson, who says all the endeavour he's put into the business in the past seven years has well and truly paid off.

"It has had its stressful times, but I wouldn't change it that's for sure,” he said.

"It takes a few years to build clients and to get some good quality homes under your belt and build a bit of a reputation.

"The first three years were about trying to get into a market that suits our style of construction.

"We've kind of nestled into the custom build/new construction market.”

And it is their work in that market that has earned Mr Matheson multiple awards for their homes.

In 2014 B.M. Matheson won two Master Builder Awards, Best Individual Home ($326,000 - $375,000) and Best Bathroom. In 2017, Mr Matheson won the Rising Star Award, and this year the company won another, Individual Home Award ($701,000 - $750,000), for their work on Mr Matheson's family home.

"I was stoked when we won that award,” he said.

"It hasn't happened overnight, it's not like we just started and then picked up those awards, there has been a lot of stepping stones over the last seven years.

"But I think the awards and the recognition from them is priceless.

"We don't advertise, so it's basically word of mouth and our general reputation and so these awards are a big help in getting our name out there.

But Mr Matheson doesn't plan on stopping there, aiming next to build another award winning home.

"A goal for the next five years would definitely be to try and secure a job that has the potential of winning House of The Year,” he said.

Without his family and award winning team behind him, Mr Matheson says he wouldn't be where he is now.

"My wife does a huge amount of work for the business,” he said

"The business wouldn't be anywhere near where is is without Jessica, she is worth her weight in gold.

"The biggest thing for me is to show my appreciation to our sub-contractors, our employees and my wife.

"Because I may go up there and get the awards, but they do so much work and I really want to show my appreciation for their work.

"Especially with the individual home awards because it is a real pat on the back for our employees and our subbies.

"It's their workmanship, we can only do so much, so it's really good for the blokes to get recognition for their work.”