CQ trainees nominate for training awards

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council have a strong number of Queensland Training Awards nominees.

Trainees and apprentices have nominated for the awards for the first time.

This has led to council having earned the highest amount of nominations for an organisation in Central Queensland.

Eight trainees were nominated for ten awards across five categories, who proudly presented to councillors at Tuesday's general council meeting.

The human resources team work alongside trainees and apprentices, and this year's nominations showcase the wide variety of training which has been offered to them.

Nominees are able to reflect on their training journey within the organisation.

Acting chief executive officer, Jason Bradshaw said investing in training and development for employees is a key aspect of their commitment to maintain a skilled workforce.

"Our nominees study and train in a variety of areas including business, conservation and land management, horticulture, information technology, engineering, mechanical trades, and procurement,” he said.

"A great benefit of working for council is that we offer a broad scope of services, and that is reflected in training opportunities and on-the-job experience.

"We can't wait to see how they go and the nomination process in itself has shown the fantastic people and the opportunities we have here.”

Winners will go on to Central Queensland Regional Finals in July, before they're given a chance to win a Queensland Training Award in September and an Australian Training Award in November.