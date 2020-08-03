CQ trainer scores about 40 wins in one season

Bouldercombe trainer Bevan Johnson has again taken out Queensland Country Premiership, four years in a row.

Johnson’s statistics are again impressive for the season with a total of 38 wins for the season, a runners strike rate of 15 per cent and $330,000 in prize money winning races all over the state of Queensland including Birdsville, Longreach, Rockhampton and all places in between.

His veteran war horse Fabs Cowboy continues to bask in country racing glory, winning three races in his past five outings, with big weights at Roma and Bundaberg.

The former Country Queensland Horse of the Year still is the flag flyer for his stable over Johnson’s rise to the top of country racing over the past four years.

Fabs Cowboy has been a marvel for the Johnson stable, a prolific winner of 38 races including a Bundaberg Cup, Emerald Cup, and Barcaldine Labour Day Weekend Tree of Knowledge Cup, and many other feature country races.

Johnson says his strategy has always been to buy tried horses and place them around the state where they can win.

COVID-19 has made this extremely difficult but he has still got the numbers to again be crowned country Queensland’s premier trainer.

His motto is that there is a race out there for every horse, the key is to go and find it.

He hopes country racing gets back to normal and crowds can start getting back to the races without any restrictions.

“Funnily, this is probably the most satisfied I’ve felt after winning the premiership due to the hurdles my stable has overcome,” Johnson said.

Moving from his Miles base to Bouldercombe late last year took its toll on the horses, having to adjust to the new surroundings on their Bouldercombe property. But perhaps what is particularly special about Bevan’s accomplishments is his deep devotion to his craft.

Johnson rides all his horses in work.

When he is fit or lame, busted, in agony or smiling, he doesn’t miss a day.

The old tough as teak country racing warrior makes sure he’s there riding each morning and performs the day-to-day duties of running his stables, programming for his team of 30.

He hopes this season he can have some luck with his loyal owners who have bought him some nice horses, and he hopes to win some nice races for as many of his owners as he possibly can and make it five premierships in succession.

It was a big week for the Johnson stable, they were also declared the winner of the 2019/2020 Capricorn Country Trainers Premiership.

Top-line Central Highlands based jockey Elyce Smith took out the Capricornia Jockeys Premiership.

Kevin Millers’ prolific winner Absolute Bonza was named Capricornia Horse of the Year. Mackay trainer John Manzelmann, who often supplies more than half the runners at many meetings on Central Highlands race tracks, finished the season on 54 winners and is deserved of a special mention to Manzelmann and his partner Jade Doolan for finishing in the top 10 in the overall Queensland trainers premiership.

Adrian Coome took out the Callaghan Park Rockhampton trainers’ premiership with 33 winners, streeting his rivals winning very convincingly with 18 wins between him

and his nearest rival Jarrod Whelow on 15 winners.

Elyce Smith, along with the Capricornia premiership, took out the Callaghan Park Jockeys title with 11 wins up her sleeve from her Southern counterparts led by Brad Pengully.

Smith also took out the Queensland provincial apprentice’s title.

Rockhampton Cup winner Absolute Artie will take out horse of the year with six wins along with jewel in the crown of Central Queensland racing, the Rockhampton Cup.

In further racing news, Glenda Bells’ 10-year-old marvel ran a mighty forth placing in last Friday’s Mackay Cup after having no luck in running and will head on to the $85,000 Townsville cup on August 14.

The racing action heads to Barcaldine on Saturday with full Sky Channel and Tab coverage.