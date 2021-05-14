CQ trainer’s ban sticks after race horse death

A Gladstone trainer has failed with his appeal of a ban imposed following the death of a race horse in his care.

Last month Denis Schultz, a regular at Central Queensland race meetings including Rockhampton, Emerald and Bundaberg, had his licence to train suspended for 12 months but he challenged the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission’s decision at internal review.

His appeal was unsuccessful and the original decision and penalty handed down by QRIC stewards on April 6, stands.

During the original inquiry, stewards investigated the circumstances surrounding the treatment and care of a registered three-year-old (Citiwyse - Lady Long Legs) filly, who was in the care of Schultz prior to being euthanised on veterinary advice on September 3 last year.

After considering the evidence, stewards charged Schultz under the Australian Rules of Racing with failing to take reasonable steps necessary to alleviate any pain inflicted upon or being suffered by the horse; and failing to provide veterinary treatment to the horse where such treatment was necessary.

Schultz pleaded not guilty to the charge and after considering his submissions, stewards were comfortably satisfied that sufficient evidence existed to substantiate the charge and Schultz was formally found guilty.

When considering an appropriate penalty, stewards said they viewed breaches of this kind “very seriously, as it can have a detrimental effect on the image of racing.”

They added: “Penalties must serve as a general deterrent to illustrate to the entire racing industry that these activities cannot be condoned.”

