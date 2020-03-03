CQ triathlete’s star on the rise

TRIATHLON: Victoria Gillies has “got the goods” to make it to the top in triathlon, according to her swim coach Jodie Shanks.

Shanks is clearly not the only one to think so – Gillies has been selected for a national talent development camp being run as part of the Australian team’s preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The 19-year-old said the camp in Davenport, Tasmania, would be a fantastic opportunity as she sets her sights on making the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I was super happy to get invited,” Gillies said.

“We’ll be focusing on skills and development which is pretty exciting.”

Gillies has been involved in triathlon for about five years.

“I only learned to swim when I was 14 so I was a bit of a late bloomer there but riding and running I’ve been doing pretty much my whole life,” she said.

“I saw Anna Meares at the velodrome and I wanted to get a road bike. I got one and I’ve always been involved with running, athletics and cross country so I thought I would try all three.”

Gillies took to swimming and triathlon like a duck to water and representative honours soon followed.

“I love the travelling, racing and the competitive nature of the sport,” she said.

“I would love to make it to the Olympics in Paris but for now I’m just focusing on growth and experience and getting that race experience as well.

“I’ve got the right people with me so as long as I continue to progress I think it’s going to be a good few years.”

Shanks said Gillies’ selection was a big deal.

“She’s doing a fantastic job,” Shanks said.

“A lot of the training Victoria does she does by herself, she doesn’t have a team that she trains with for her cycling or running.

“She puts in a lot of hours and to see her getting this recognition is just incredible.

“She’s very strong mentally and doesn’t let anything stop her doing what she’s focused on and what her goals are.”