CQ trio tees up success at national golf championships

STAR TRIO: CQ golfers (from left) Isaak Jensen, Isaac Alexander and Aidan Scott with the spoils after Queensland's impressive win at the national schools 12 years and under championships.

STAR TRIO: CQ golfers (from left) Isaak Jensen, Isaac Alexander and Aidan Scott with the spoils after Queensland's impressive win at the national schools 12 years and under championships. CONTRIBUTED

GOLF: Three Capricorn Coast golfers are riding high after helping Queensland score a commanding win at the national schools 12 years and under championships in Victoria.

Isaak Jensen, Aidan Scott and Isaac Alexander were part of the team which scored a clean sweep of all awards.

The trio were selected after the Queensland school championships in Kingaroy in July where the Capricornia team won the event for the first time.

When representing Queensland, they competed in an ambrose at the Portalington Golf Club before two days of stroke play at the Curlewis and Queenscliff golf clubs.

The team of eight boys and four girls took the medals for both gross and nett and won overall by 59 points.

St Brendan's College Year 7 student Jensen, who captained the Queenslanders, said it was a fantastic experience.

"I'm very happy and it was great to get the win,” he said.

"The chance to play the different courses was also really good.”

Golfers Aidan Scott, Isaak Jensen and Isaac Alexander after representing Capricornia at the Queensland schools championships.

Jensen shot an 87 in testing conditions on the first day of stroke play at Curlewis before firing a 78, the second best score of the day, at Queenscliff the following day.

He said he enjoyed every aspect of the competition, and the whole team bonded really well and were very supportive.

Scott, who goes to Taranganba State School, said it was a great opportunity to test himself against the country's best junior golfers.

"I finished tied third for the singles. I played alright but I probably left a few out there,” he said.

"It was amazing playing the different courses.

"This was my first time representing Queensland and it was exciting but a little nerve-racking.”

Scott said the highlight of the championships was the team's win in the ambrose.

"The crowd was cheering and the adrenalin was pumping,” he said.

Alexander said the feeling around the team when they were announced as winners was incredible.

"That was the first time I'd played for Queensland. It was very exciting and I was definitely pumped and ready to go,” the Yeppoon Primary School Year 6 student said.

"It felt really good to get up and get our medals and the trophy.

"The highlight was making new friends and playing golf on some really good courses.

"I play golf every day that I can. I just love it, I love getting out there and having fun.”