CQ trio to play for Qld in women's State of Origin

HUGE HONOUR: Blackwater Crushettes' forward Mariah Storch has been named in the Queensland team for this month's State of Origin.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Three Central Queenslanders will don the prized Maroons jersey in this month's women State of Origin clash.

Emu Park's teen sensation Rhiannon Revell-Blair and Blackwater Crushettes Mariah Storch will play alongside Gladstone's Jillaroos star Chelsea Baker in the Friday, June 22, showdown at North Sydney Oval.

It is the first time the game will be played under the State of Origin brand; it was previously known as the Interstate Challenge.

Rockhampton's Jason Hetherington is the coach of the Queensland women. Contributed

Queensland is coached by Rockhampton's former Origin hooker Jason Hetherington (pictured), with ex-Jillaroos Nat Dwyer and Karyn Murphy the assistant coaches.

QRL Central Division operations manager Amanda Ohl said the trio's selection was an exciting development for the women's game in the region and an endorsement of the depth of talent in Central Queensland.

Two other locals - Sarah Field and Samartha Leisha - were also part of the Queensland training squad.

The women's selection comes just days after fellow CQ products Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt played in the men's Origin opener at the MCG, and Tim Glasby was the Maroons' 18th man.

Ohl said it was a great opportunity for Revell-Blair and Storch, who will be playing with members of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup-winning Jillaroos.

Seventeen-year-old Rhiannon Revell-Blair has been rewarded after taking her game to the next level. CONTRIBUTED

"It's a wonderful accomplishment for them,” she said.

"Rhiannon is just 17 years old so it's a huge achievement for her at that age.

"She really has taken her game to the next level, which saw her named Player of the Carnival at last month's 47th Battalion in Toowoomba.

"She's a little pocket rocket with all the skills. She is strong, a very deceptive runner and an excellent defender.

"She's still growing as a footballer and she really could be anything.”

Ohl was equally as glowing about Storch who, she said, had been on the cusp of Queensland selection for a few years.

"Mariah's a very talented footballer.

"She's a very mobile forward with good footwork and speed, and will be a welcome addition to the team.”

The experienced Chelsea Baker will be a big inspiration for her young teammates. Gregg Porteous GLA09231117BAKER

Ohl said Baker was an experienced campaigner whose speed across the football field was invaluable.

"Chelsea has played at this level and higher for several years now so hopefully she can share some of that experience,” she said.

The Queensland women's team goes into camp next week to prepare for the Origin, being played as part of the NRL representative weekend.