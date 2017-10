A MAN, 35, is in a stable condition after being involved in a single semi-trailer roll-over earlier today.

A MAN, 35, is in a stable condition after being involved in a single semi-trailer roll-over earlier today. Bev Lacey

A MAN, 35, is in a stable condition after being involved in a single semi-trailer roll-over earlier today.

Emergency service crews attended the incident which occurred at 7.15am on the Burnett Highway, just south of Dululu.

The truck fell on its side, subsequently blocking the highway.

The victim has been flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital with cuts and is in a conscious state.