CQ under-12 cricket team opens account with good win

Central Queensland's Levi Harrold scored 26 runs in his team's nine-run win over Cricket Far North yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK181218acricket

CRICKET: Central Queensland scored a nine-run win over Cricket Far North on day two of the Queensland under-12 state titles being played in Rockhampton.

The 12 representative teams from across the state got their first taste of action yesterday after the opening day (Monday) was cancelled in the wake of the weekend's wet weather.

The titles were to be played at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds and Kalka Shades but alternate venues had to be found for yesterday's fixtures.

CQ made a confident start with the bat, and were 2-91 after their first 20 overs.

They finished on 9-167, with Riley McDonald top scoring with 38, Austin Kasprowicz 36 not out and Levi Harrold 26.

CQ's Austin Kasprowicz tears in. Allan Reinikka ROK181218acricket

In reply, Far North made 158, Rhys Johnston leading the way with 25 runs.

CQ manager Steve McDonald said it was a solid all-round performance.

"All the boys played well and we put in as a team,” he said.

"Things got a bit closer than we wanted at the end. Far North really tested us but the boys stood up and got the job done.”

Today, four games will be played at RCG, one at Kalka Shades and one at Judd Park.

Championship director Tony Newman said there was some good cricket played yesterday, with the promise of more to come over the next three days.

Round games continue today and tomorrow, with the finals on Friday.

Today's draw: Sunshine Coast v Bears, Gold Coast v Central Queensland, Wide Bay v South-East Queensland, Metro South West v Brisbane, Cricket Far North v North Queensland, Darling Downs and South West v Mackay/Whitsunday.