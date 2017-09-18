28°
CQ urged to put up fairy lights and support SSM vote

Cap Coast Equality Alliance is challenging all Central Queenslanders to support marriage equality.
by Sean Fox

IT'S a question we have all asked ourselves; yes or no?

In support of the 'Yes' vote for marriage equality, the Capricorn Coast Equality Alliance has launched their latest campaign, #putyourfairylightsout.

Chris McJannett from Capricorn Coast Equality Alliance said the campaign is an opportunity for people to show solidarity on marriage equality in Australia.

"A lot of people have been asking how they can show their support for marriage equality,” he said.

Supporters of marriage equality are encouraged to post a photo of their fairy lights display on social media.

Chris said those who wish to post a photo are welcome to use their creativity.

"Let's put it up on our houses, on our fences, somewhere on the street and say - this street, this neighbourhood, this house, we support marriage equality,” he said.

Chris said there are a couple of hashtags which can be used; either #cqsaysyes or #capcoastsaysyes.

People are welcome to post their photo on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Each week, the alliance will choose the best photo to be used as their Facebook cover image.

Chris said another aim of the campaign is to show support for those affected by the same sex marriage debate.

"It's important that we show our support and get behind anyone who we see might be affected or hurting because of the comments that you see or hear out there online or in the community,” he said.

"Part of this put out your fairy lights campaign is to support them and let them know that they're not on their own and they don't have to deal with it on their own,” he said.

"We're all part of this same community and we should all be there to support each other”.

This campaign comes as millions of postal votes have been sent around the country.

The competition will close on Friday, October 27.

