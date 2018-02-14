Menu
CQ Valentine's: Did someone post a love note here for you?

BE MY VALENTINE'S: Marie and Eddie Oram.
by Adam Wratten

LOVE is in the air across Central Queensland this Valentine's Day.

Check below to see if anyone has shared a love note to you on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page.

Marie Oram: Love you baby because you have great arms and can reach stuff on the top shelf. p.s. I said it first! xx

Eddie Oram.
Eddie Oram: Marie Oram, you may have said it first, but I tell you everyday. I love you because your smart beautiful and opened my eyes to amazing possibilities.

Nathan Emerson.
Nathan Emerson: I wouldn't be the person I am today without my partner Beth. Made me see light where I always used to see darkness. 10 years together, and in that time our beautiful daughter was born. Without them both, life would not be complete

William Aldridge: Muffy words could never express the love I feel for you. You really are my soul mate. Thank you for believing in me and putting me back together from the broken shell that I was. Hopefully this year I can put my ring on your finger and truly become one. I love you with my very fibre Catherine Elizabeth Smith.

Catherine Elizabeth Smith.
Catherine Elizabeth Smith: John Aldridge, I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentines Day. Hopefully one day soon we can marry. With our ups and downs we will get there. I love you for eternity.

Adam Stephens

Adam Stephens: Kaitlyn Eriksen she buys milk that taste like real milk.

Maree Kilmartin.
Maree Kilmartin: My Darling husband Shane, we have been on a wonderful roller coaster ride over the past 22 years together. 19 years of marriage and a handsome baby boy, we have achieved so much together. Our love is real and true and I really love you.

Kerry Paget: My handsome hubby Laurie is my Valentine. The world is our oyster and he is my pearl.

Kerry Paget.
Dane Heslin: Found my soulmate while trapping dropbears. She makes the best moonshine & alligator stew, love ya bambam xx.

