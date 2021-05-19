CQ venue denies same sex couple from holding wedding

A venue in the Capricorn Coast has denied a same sex couple from having their wedding there due to their sexuality.

The couple, that reached out to The Morning Bulletin but preferred to remain anonymous, was told by The Haven at Emu Park they were not allowed to have their ceremony there.

The couple was told same sex weddings were not held at The Haven as the venue is owned by the Catholic Church.

The couple was, however, advised they could have their reception here.

Same sex marriage was made legal in Australia in December 2017.

The Haven, Emu Park.

The Haven is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton, that bought it off the Sisters of Saint Joseph for $3 million in 2016.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph held it for more than 70 years.

The facility is set on four hectares of beachfront land and has a number of buildings including four conference buildings and five accommodation cottages.

The Haven is widely popular for weddings, events and birthdays.

The Haven is set on four hectares of beachfront land at Emu Park and is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin contacted the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton but it did not respond.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton’s website refers to marriage as solely being between a man and a woman.

“The Catholic Church views marriage as a beautiful, sacred institution that reflects the love within the trinity, and God’s relationship to the Church. God calls men and women to marriage, where they find their purpose in loving God and each other,” the website reads.

The website also states: “God who is love and who created man and woman for love has called them to love. By creating man and woman he called them to an intimate communion of life and of love in marriage: “So that they are no longer two, but one flesh” (Matthew 19:6). God said to them in blessing “Be fruitful and multiply” (Genesis 1:28). – Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church 337.

Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton governs a number of parishes in the region including Sacred Heart Yeppoon, Cathedral Parish of St Joseph (TCC), Our Lady Help of Christians Park Avenue, St Mary’s Berserker and Holy Family Norman Gardens.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton also has parishes in the Central Highlands, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Callide Valley, Central West and Mackay regions.

It is unclear if same sex marriage is not accepted at any of the other Diocese venues.