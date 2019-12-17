Menu
PARASITE EPIDEMIC: Gracemere Veterinary Surgery owner Bridget Newman with Hunter.
CQ vet’s dire warning to stop disease epidemic

Meg Bolton
meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
HEARTWORM in Gracemere is verging on epidemic levels, concerned vet Dr Bridget Newman claims.

The Gracemere ­Veterinary Surgery owner has seen more heartworm cases in the past three months than she has in her 20-year career as a vet.

“Heartworm used to be prevalent in the 80s and 90s and new medications stopped the trend,” Dr Newman said.

“When I was a new grad I wouldn’t see heartworm and it has only come back in the last few years because we’ve got complacent.”

Dr Newman worked as a vet in Rockhampton for seven years before buying the Gracemere practice.

In her time in ­Rockhampton she saw one dog test positive for ­heartworm but in the past three months she’s had five positive results.

“And that’s just the ones we are testing,” she said.

People travelling from Gracemere to Mackay, which has been dubbed the heartworm capital of ­Australia, could be the cause for the spike, according to Dr Newman.

Heartworm is a parasite spread by mosquito to dogs and cats.

heartworm sample.

When an infected ­mosquito bites an animal the larvae travel through the body until the adult worms develop in their heart, which cause respiratory issues.

“The adult worms cause blockages in their heart ­basically until they die,” she said.

“It’s eventually fatal without treatment.”

While tablets are ­generally a pet owner’s go-to, Dr Newman said their pets could still be at risk.

“If you’re late with ­administering the ­medication it just doesn’t work,” she said.

Best practice was to pay a vet to administer a yearly heartworm preventive ­needle, according to Dr Newman.

She said dogs could go without symptoms for months and once the ­damage was done it could be too late.

“The treatment stage is very high risk and treatment is not cheap - you’re looking at minimum of $1,500,” she said.

She urged pet owners who haven’t administered medication at the ­recommended times to have their pet tested for ­heartworm at the vet.

