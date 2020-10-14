CQ VISIT: Prime Minister drums up support for COVID recovery

CQ VISIT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison was joined by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and the region's LNP candidates Mirani's Tracie Newitt, Keppel's Adrian de Groot and Rockhampton's Tony Hopkins on a tour of the SMW Group's business in Parkhurst.

IT HAS been elbow bumps all around from Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he undertook a whistlestop tour of the Rockhampton region drumming up support for his government’s recently delivered budget and local LNP candidates contesting the upcoming State Election.

Not long after his plane landed at Rockhampton Airport on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Morrison was bumping his way through Rockhampton’s Hastings Deering site before travelling to Yeppoon to lend his support to a politics in the pub event hosted by the LNP candidates for Mirani – Tracie Newitt, Keppel – Adrian de Groot and Rockhampton – Tony Hopkins.

CQ VISIT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Capricorn Tavern in Yeppoon on Tuesday night to support the LNP's candidates Mirani's Tracie Newitt, Keppel's Adrian de Groot and Rockhampton's Tony Hopkins.

This morning a jovial Mr Morrison, flanked by the LNP candidates and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, was taken on a tour of Parkhurst’s flourishing SMW Group site by director Jack Trenaman.

Mr Morrison enjoyed conversing with Mr Trenaman and local tradies before seizing upon an opportunity to get on the tools.

Wearing his Beef Australia hat as he addressed local media, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to praise Ms Landry’s tireless advocacy efforts to deliver major infrastructure projects to the region including the newly announced $23 million Rocky Stadium, Beef Australia 2021 and the $352 million Rookwood Weir.

He talked up the positive reception his government had received for their latest budget and how it would stimulate the nation’s economic recovery and confidence following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Figures that have come out today show that there are more optimists than pessimists in Australia about our economy and that is a key turning point. That is exactly what our budget was designed to do,” Mr Morrison said.

He said when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg gave his budget address a week ago, he stood up and he gave the nation confidence the government had the economic plan to come out of this COVID-19 recession.

“We’re seeing that in businesses here, whether it’s in Central Queensland or all around the country,” he said.

Mr Morrison said the government’s tax write off plan gave businesses the confidence to bring forward their investment and hiring decisions forward.

“Our JobMaker hiring credit (scheme), I was talking to local businesses about that this morning, our initiative for apprenticeships, our initiatives for job training – all designed to get people moving again and get people into jobs, ensuring they have the skills to take part in the great Australian recovery from this COVID-19 recession,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets on the tools at SMW.

He said another part of their plan was to bring forward tax cuts.

“Every worker on this site got a tax cut last Friday and I can tell you every worker gets a tax cut from our stage three tax cuts that we legislated after the last election,” he said.

“Everyone earning over $45,000 will pay less tax. Those under $45,000 got the tax cuts first, but to only have to pay a maximum of 30 cents in the dollar, for 94 per cent of workers, that’s our tax plan. I took it the last election and Australians backed me on it.”

He took aim at the Labor Party saying they had 18 months to work out their position on tax policy and were still holding onto it, despite the Australian public rejecting it.

SMW TOUR: Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, SMW Group Director Jack Trenaman and LNP candidates Tony Hopkins and Adrian de Groot.

Ms Landry said businesses like SMW were not only the backbone of Capricornia, but the nation.

Speaking about the recently delivered budget, Ms Landry enthused about the increased instant asset write-off measure.

“We previously had a $150,000 limit on that, and now, the sky is the limit,” she said.

“Businesses like this can purchase machinery and vehicles.

“It’s just a great way for small and medium-sized businesses to move ahead.”

Referring to their visit to Hastings Deering yesterday, Ms Landry said they were very much focused on growing the numbers of apprentices and getting the under-35s into the workforce.

“The LNP Government’s Economic Recovery Plan for Australia would create jobs, rebuild our economy and secure Australia’s future,” she said.

“While there remains a monumental task ahead, there is much hope. Because Australia is up to the task.”