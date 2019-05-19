CQ volunteer has been saving lives for 44 years

KEVIN Elliot has volunteered with the Queensland Ambulance Service for 44 years showing exemplary dedication and commitment since 1975.

The St Lawrence resident has attended thousands of cases, assisted in births, road incidents, medical cases and patient search and rescues.

His accolades include the Ambulance Service Medal in 2013.

Mr Elliot is one of more than 1500 QAS volunteers across the state who give up their time to help others.

Today marks 30 years of National Volunteer Week and the QAS is paying tribute to the hard work and dedication from its volunteers across the state.

Mackay Local Ambulance Service Network manager James Cunington said he greatly appreciates the work volunteers carry out in his region.

"QAS operational volunteers include honorary ambulance officers, volunteer drivers and first responders, who are community members who respond to Triple Zero (000) calls to support paramedics,” Mr Cunington said.

"These volunteers are particularly vital in rural areas where they can be the first point of contact for a patient.”

The Hamilton Island volunteer group has also been singled out for their efforts contributing to community resilience by supporting all emergency services on the island.

They, along with Mr Elliot, will be among those formally recognised over the next week.