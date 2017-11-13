Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CQ wallaby numbers bounce back

BOUNCING BACK: Researchers are excited by a boom in bridled nailtail wallaby numbers at the Central Queensland site where they were first rediscovered in the 1970s.
BOUNCING BACK: Researchers are excited by a boom in bridled nailtail wallaby numbers at the Central Queensland site where they were first rediscovered in the 1970s.

RANGERS and researchers are excited by a boom in bridled nailtail wallaby numbers at the Central Queensland site where they were first rediscovered in the 1970s.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service senior conservation officer John Augusteyn said the population of the small wallabies at Taunton National Park, 135km west of Rockhampton, had doubled in just the past year.

"This is the fifth year in arow of sustained population growth, thanks to a renewed management regime for the wallabies,” Mr Augusteyn said.

"QPWS, together with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, Fitzroy Basin Association staff and volunteers doing the annual survey, in October 2017 trapped 351 individual BNTs.

"Estimates suggest the core Taunton population could actually be as high as 423 animals.

"This increase is the result of several initiatives - predator control, in particular control of feral cats; supplementary feeding during drought in 2015-16; reduction of buffel grass by cattle; and good seasonal conditions since the last drought.

"We catch the wallabies incage traps lined with carpet, then they are microchipped or pit tagged, released and recaptured so we can estimate the population size.

"This year nearly all the adult female wallabies had young in their pouches.

"It was also great to see the number of animals weighing less than 4kg has continued to increase. This is the size of animal we suspect is targeted by cats and the increase suggests the focus on controlling feral cats is paying dividends.”

Topics:  bridled nailtail wallaby

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Mum's dying wish: How you can help

Mum's dying wish: How you can help

This Christmas may be Nicole Flood's last with her children, Jai and CJ.

Livingstone Mayor assesses Keppel candidates

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.

Bill Ludwig runs his eye over responses to Council's wish list

Rocky cleaner cleans out shopper's wallet

Rockhampton Court.

He had been living in Australia for 6 years

Former Rocky girl fires back into town for tank job

SHOOTING HIGH: M1A1 Abrams Tank Driver, Trooper Jessica Torrens from the 2nd/14th Light Horse Regiment (Queensland Mounted Infantry), 7th Combat Brigade on an M1A1 Abrams during Exercise Diamond Run 2017 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland.

Jessica Torrens returns for military role

Local Partners