CQ war memorial vandals win

Ross Schneider and Joy Heffernan, descendants of the Lindley family, are disgusted by repeated attacks on a tribute to local war heroes at Alligator Creek, Rossmoya.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council says it does not intend to replace a war memorial that has been subjected to repeated attacks of vandalism.

On Thursday The Morning Bulletin reported on the latest incident in which the Francis Lindley Bridge sign at Alligator Creek, Rossmoya, was “blacked out” by spray paint.

The sign, a tribute to three war heroes who descended from The Caves - James, Henry and John Francis Lindley - was only reinstated in January after vandals had removed it completely.

The council has since issued a statement saying it does not intend to replace the sign “at this juncture due to multiple repeat instances of the same defacing of the sign”.

“While council acknowledges the emotional aspects and sensitivity involved in this matter, other factors, such as the responsible use of public funds and council resources, must also be taken into account,” the statement read.

“Council encourages the community to be respectful of public property and the property of others.

“If residents see any suspicious activity or vandalism of public or personal property within Livingstone Shire, please phone the Queensland Police Service on 131 444.”

A descendant of the Lindley family, Ross Schneider, said the council had indicated to the family after the previous vandalism attack that January’s reinstatement of the sign was “the last time”.

“The vandals just win now don’t they?” he said.

“And they probably wouldn’t even know what it’s like to pull a uniform on for their country.”

