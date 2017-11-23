CQ water security concerns as Rookwood stalemate continues

WITH fears heightened regarding the vulnerability of CQ to a water shortage, Rockhampton's Minister for Northern Australia has written to the Premier demanding an explanation.

Senator Matt Canavan was responding to a leaked report citing the region's vulnerability during drought conditions suggesting if there was an extensive multi-year drought, Central Queensland would face a mighty $500 million bill to pay for 600 B-double trucks to transport water into CQ every day unless the Rookwood weir was built.

The 229-page Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project report, commissioned by state-owned corporation the Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB), handed to the State Government two days before the election was called, implored the Government to build the weir and soon, advising it is the cheapest way to secure water for the region.

"As you would be aware, under section 90 of the National Water Initiative, State Governments have committed to ensure 'reliable water supplies' for urban water," Mr Canavan said.

"State Governments have always had the responsibility to maintain reliable water supplies to Australian towns.

"I am concerned at reports that the business case on the Rookwood Weir, that has been delivered to your government, shows that Rockhampton could be at risk of running out of water in the event of a single failed wet season."

The senator said he found it "inexplicable" that a State Government would leave a major city "high and dry" when it comes to water planning and it presented an unacceptable risk to the people and businesses of Rockhampton.

"I would appreciate if you urgently clarify what your government is doing to respond to the risk of Rockhampton running out of water," he said.

Mr Canavan noted that a former Labor government spent $9 billion to ensure south east Queensland did not run out of water during the Federation drought before asking, "Why is it then that your government refuses to invest just $130 million to ensure that Central Queensland is also drought proofed?"

"The Federal Government remains committed to finding a solution to Central Queensland water deficiencies," he said.

This demand for written clarification from the senator was ironic given last month when questioned on whether a letter from the federal government would be forthcoming to the Queensland Government providing written clarification about the promised Rookwood Weir funding he said, "I'm happy to talk with them, discuss it, but I'm not doing this letters at 10 paces, this is ridiculous".

The Prime Minister's office, which was responsible for the Rookwood Weir funding (in the absence of Barnaby Joyce), continues to duck and weave on providing a written Rookwood funding response to the Queensland Government despite the Morning Bulletin making multiple approaches asking why it has taken 35 days so far for the government to respond to the Queensland Water Minister Mark Bailey's correspondence.

Mr Bailey said he was still the Water Minister and although his government was in caretaker mode, the federal government wasn't and the federal response would affect the finalisation of the undisclosed business case for Rookwood.

"You do a business case for a large piece of infrastructure like Rookwood Weir, you've got to be careful that it is financially viable and that the demand is there for it because the liabilities then go through many generations," he said. "We've been doing that as quickly as we possibly can and with Michelle Landry making these comments (about extra funding), we've got to make sure.

"This was actually mentioned in the GAWB report about the varying levels of federal contribution will affect the business case."

Mr Bailey said although Ms Landry was now saying publicly that she assumed the money had been taken off the table, they wanted to hear from the executive of the government "given how unreliable she's been on this, we want a formal black and white clarification from some who actually has the power and that's absolutely needed by us".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed once a written response from the Prime Minister was provided, a final decision on Rookwood could be made by the Queensland Labor government cabinet (if it was re-elected).

"How about respond to this letter, let the Queensland Government know how much he wants to pay and then we will assess it.

"I'm happy to work with him on this issue, I don't believe it is beyond resolve but let's put all of the facts on the table.

"We will assess the full business case with all of the information once cabinet meets again and then we will liaise with the federal government."

Ms Palaszczuk said she believed there was a little bit of politics being played locally but in the best interests of Central Queensland, all levels of government needed to work together.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister responded to their lack of written response to the Queensland government saying, "there is only one party who has not put money on the table for Rookwood Weir and that is the Labor Party - no excuses or distractions change that."

Questions are being asked as to whether the Prime Minister's office is stalling on this written correspondence, leaving CQ hanging, to see if there is a change of state government.