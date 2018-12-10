CQ Water Services make a splash in round three of T20

CRICKET: Despite captain Greg Cross sitting out on the weekend, CQ Water Services' Jason Milburn joked that his team still did well without him.

In round three of the Frenchville Sports Club T20 Corporate Division on Sunday, CQ Water Services took out a win against James XI.

Batting first, James XI made 129 off their 20 over and CQ Water Services responded when it was their turn to bat with 130 in the 18th over.

"We have a fairly young side and everyone bowled well,” Milburn said.

"Our fielding was a little bit off and we gave too many runs away at the end of the innings.

"We needed to win the game to consolidate.

"The [cooler conditions] was a great break from the heat and made it easier on players fielding.”

CQ Water Services have had a strong start to the season, winning two of their three first games.

"We went down in the first week to Jolt who started off the season really strong,” he said.

"I think we're back on track now and putting together a few good innings.

"Every team every week is capable of winning, it just depends on the day and how things are going.

"Bangarangs are definitely the team to beat and we'll play them at the end of the season in the new year.

"We'll need to keep building.”

Leading up to that fateful game, Milburn said his team will focus on its "consistency with the bat”, batting with its partnerships and scoring freely when possible.

On Sunday Cory Milburn and Blake Moore were named as stand-outs on the CQ Water Services team.

"Milburn was a game solid with the bat and he took three great catches which helped to eliminate three of their batsmen early in their innings,” Milburn said.

"It put pressure back onto them and he put together nice innings with the bat.

"Moore was also outstanding.

"For James XI, Darcy Grant finished the innings on 48 and batted really well and put together a nice innings. He deserved a 50.”

Milburn has been involved in the corporate competition for some years now and said he enjoys the inclusion of friends and family.

"It's played in pretty good spirits and most teams want to be competitive but still friendly about it,” he said.

"It's just a nice way to get together and have a hit on a Sunday.”