CQ weather: 479mm rainfall, roads and what to expect in days ahead

Matilda with her dog Clarry watching the rain fall. 109mm recorded at our house in Park Avenue so far this week. Sally Hancock

AN incredible 479mm fell in one Central Queensland location yesterday while others recorded above 100mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Bulburin, south-west from the Town of 1770, received 479mm in 24 hours to 9am yesterday, and a further 104mm to 4.30am today.

Rainfall totals to 24 hours. BOM

Over the past week, Queensland has experienced falls unseen since Cyclone Debbie as rain and thunderstorms travelled north from the Sunshine Coast, through Central Queensland and north towards Townsville.

ROAD CLOSURES:

The Department of Transport and Main Roads latest data shows the Bruce Hwy has reopened after flash-flooding shut it down at numerous locations south of Rockhampton through to the Sunshine Coast.

The Gladstone and Bundaberg regions were particularly impacted, with a number of roads still closed from Sarina, south-west near Blackwater, around Rockhampton and along the stretch as far south as the Sunshine Coast.

This morning, the DTMR warn of hazards including "road damage” and "adverse driving conditions”.

Department of Transport and Main Roads road closure map as of 7.45am. DTMR

Latest updates advise travellers should allow for extra travel time.

Detailed information is available at qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

CAPRICORNIA FORECAST:

The Capricornia District can expect more rain in the coming days, but this is not forecast to match the 102mm recorded in Rockhampton to 9am yesterday.

However, there were social media reports of localised rainfall above 150mm including in Berserker, Gracemere and areas further west of Rockhampton.

Since 9am yesterday, 7.4mm has fallen over the Rockhampton region.

Yeppoon's peak rainfall reached 69.4mm in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday; the BOM report 1.2mm has since fallen.

Looking to the days ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast a 70% chance of showers in the Capricornia District today, becoming less likely in the late morning.

Tomorrow, possible rainfall (30% chance) up to 0.4mm is expected; Saturday a high (80%) chance of 3-10mm; Sunday a 60% chance between 1-6mm, drying up to an expected maximum of 1mm through to Tuesday.

FLOOD WARNINGS:

There are no current weather warnings for Capricornia, however the BOM have issued the following flood warnings, including some which affect CQ:

Moderate flood warning for the Kolan River:

River levels are generally easing.

The Kolan River at Bucca Weir is currently at 18.96 metres (below major) and falling. River levels are expected to fall below the moderate flood level (18.5m) Thursday afternoon.



Major flood warning Baffle Creek:

Major flood levels are easing slowly along Baffle Creek. The Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge peaked at 14.8m Wednesday evening and is currently at 14.37 metres (major) and steady. River levels are expected to remain above the major flood level (12m) during Thursday easing later in the day.



Flood warning Boyne River:

Minor flood levels are nearing a peak in Awoonga Dam.



Flood warning Calliope River

River levels are slowly easing at Castlehope.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Ridgelands State School was among 15 closed across the state yesterday as flash-flooding and weather conditions made it unsafe for students, teachers, parents and carers to access.

This morning, the Department of Education do not advise of any closures, however they have released the following statement:

"Parents and carers are encouraged to listen to their local radio for weather updates and check the Department's school closure website:

"The safety of students, staff and community members is our highest priority.

"Parents and carers are advised to exercise caution when driving in bad weather and avoid taking unnecessary risks - "if it's flooded, forget it!"

"A small number of schools and early childhood/day care services are closed due to the weather conditions and isolated flooding that has made access for students and staff unsafe.”

Bureau of Meteology rainfall observations from 9am to 7.25am: