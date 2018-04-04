CQ WEATHER: Damaging winds, heavy falls amidst TC Iris

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall modelling as of 8.22am.

HEAVY rainfall, flash flooding, damaging gusts and a chance of thunderstorms are expected for parts of Central Queensland today.

The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast comes as Tropical Cyclone Iris tracks south-east following the Queensland coast, and envelopes Yeppoon into its warning zone. Read more here.

Damaging wind gusts of 90kmh could hit the Capricornia district today and tomorrow depending on the movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Iris.

The BoM place TC Iris over the central Coral Sea, and expect she will move further south-east through the remainder of today before becoming slow-moving on Thursday, and remaining offshore of the Queensland coast.

The Bureau advise the heaviest rainfall associated with the system will likely remain focused offshore, though there is still a possibility of rain areas and locally heavy falls over the central districts over the next couple of days.

A number of Central Queensland river catchments are also on "flood watch", including the Isaac, Connors, Don and Styx. Read more here.

Areas most likely affected are the coastal fringe and islands.

Already, 29.4mm had bucketed on Yeppoon from 4pm yesterday to 7.10am, with 20mm falling since 10.12pm yesterday.

Gusts have remained in the high 40s to mid 50s since about 1pm yesterday, with the strongest hitting 74kmh from 12.54am to 1.01am.

Rockhampton has only received 2.4mm since 7.41pm yesterday, with 2.2mm falling from 4am to 7am.

Wind gusts peaked at 65kmh 6pm yesterday, with the next strongest reaching 59kmh at 11.15pm.

This morning, gusts have ranged from 46kmh at 3.32am to 20kmh at 5.30am.

St Lawrence has received 8.8mm in the six hours from 1.30am to 7.30am.

Wind gusts have died down since a peak of 54kmh at 5.41pm yesterday, to fluctuate between 28kmh and 20kmh from 1am today.

CAPRICORNIA DISTRICT FORECAST, WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with a high chance of rain areas and thunderstorm near the coast.

Winds south-easterly 30 to 50 kmh decreasing to 25 to 35 kmh in the evening.

Damaging wind gusts exceeding 90 kmh possible depending on movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Iris.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a high chance of rain areas, most likely from the late morning and a chance of thunderstorm.

Possible locally heavy falls near the coast. Winds south-easterly 30 to 45kmh decreasing to 25 to 35kmh in the evening.

Damaging wind gusts exceeding 90kmh possible depending on movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Iris.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 17 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a high chance of showers and chance of a thunderstorm near the coast.

Winds south-easterly 25 to 40 kmh.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy with a medium (50%) chance of showers in the north, slight (20%) chance elsewhere.

Winds southeasterly 30 to 45 km/h tending east to south-easterly 20 to 30 kmh during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 18 and 22 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.