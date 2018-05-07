CQ weather: Rain with a side of storms as Beef 2018 begins

Thomas Laidlaw didnt let a bit of rain spoil his day.

Thomas Laidlaw didnt let a bit of rain spoil his day. Allan Reinikka ROK070518athomas1

AS BEEF Australia 2018 heats up and thousands pour into Rockhampton, attendees to the biggest event of Rocky's calendar can expect up to 27mm in the coming day.

Today, there is a "high chance of rain” with 17-27mm expected as well as the chance of a storm hitting the town from late this morning.

Rainfall is expected to reach as far inland as Emerald, with the town expected to receive very minimal falls of around "1mm”.

A strong wind warning issued last night for the Capricornia region was cancelled early this morning, as the wind decreased to "20-25 knots”.

"It's expect to ease further today and turn further easterly,” Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jim Richardson said.

"[The rain] is extending a little further inland as well and is along that central coast area at the moment.

"You can expect it to push in further inland through the course of the day as we get day time heating.

"There's probably a slight chance of it reaching Moranbah, Emerald and Roma... and further inland at Clermont and St George will see showers as well.”

Rainfalls expected across the Central Queensland area today. Bureau of Meteorology

In the Capricorn region, Samuels Hill has received the most of the rain, 12mm, in the past 24 hours leading up to 9am this morning.

Rockhampton itself only received "1-5mm” up to 9am this morning, however between Yeppoon and Rockhampton, falls are expected to be at their highest in the coming day.

"Between Rockhampton and Yeppoon, that is a bit more of a hot spot,” Mr Richardson said.

"[That area] will have between 30-60mm today.

"A few places will get above 50mm, between Yeppoon and Samuels Hill.

"Biloela will get between 7-12mm... it drops off the further inland you go.”

Areas between Emerald and Rockhampton could see "10-20mm”, however the chance of rain "really drops off” in the Central Highlands and Coalfields areas.

"Tomorrow there's still a high chance of rain and showers,” Mr Richardson said.

"Into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday things will clear up quite a bit... for Rockhampton.

"For Wednesday, it is still going to be on coastal areas around Samuels Hill with a medium chance of showers.”